Marchment (undisclosed) will not play Thursday versus Chicago, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.
Marchment will be replaced in the lineup by Oskar Back. Marchment has two goals and six assists in 11 appearances this season. Marchment is day-to-day and could return Saturday in Winnipeg.
