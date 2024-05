Marchment (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday in Game 1 against Colorado, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Marchment, who has resumed skating, will miss his sixth consecutive contest. He contributed one goal, three shots on net and 11 hits in two outings versus Vegas during the first round of the postseason. Marchment could be in the mix for a top-six spot in the lineup once he receives clearance to return to action.