Marchment (lower body) sustained an injury Monday versus the Kraken and has returned to Dallas, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
This likely rules out Marchment for the remainder of the Stars' road trip, which ends Saturday in Calgary. Luke Glendening (lower body) will return after an 11-game absence, though it remains to be seen who takes Marchment's place on the third line and second power-play unit.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: On four-game point streak•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Three points in Thursday's rout•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Notches helper Monday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Puts goal drought to rest•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Snaps slump with assist•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Helpers in consecutive games•