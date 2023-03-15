Marchment (lower body) sustained an injury Monday versus the Kraken and has returned to Dallas, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

This likely rules out Marchment for the remainder of the Stars' road trip, which ends Saturday in Calgary. Luke Glendening (lower body) will return after an 11-game absence, though it remains to be seen who takes Marchment's place on the third line and second power-play unit.