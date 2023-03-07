Marchment posted an assist, four shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

This was Marchment's third point in his last five games. The winger set up Max Domi's game-tying goal at 15:42 of the second period, which was Domi's first goal with the Stars. Marchment's offense should be revitalized after the Stars made upgrades at the trade deadline. the 27-year-old has 10 goals, 17 helpers, 142 shots on net, 86 hits, 78 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 64 contests overall.