Marchment found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime win over Seattle on Saturday.
Marchment scored midway through the second period to give Dallas a 2-1 edge. He has 12 goals and 31 points in 66 outings this season. Marchment is on a four-game scoring streak, providing three goals and six points in that stretch.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Three points in Thursday's rout•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Notches helper Monday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Puts goal drought to rest•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Snaps slump with assist•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Supplies assist in win•