Marchment recorded two assists, five hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Marchment set up Mikael Granlund's game-winning tally in the second period and Matt Duchene's empty-netter in the third. While other players have gotten more accolades, Marchment has been excellent in March with 10 points over 13 outings in a middle-six role. The veteran winger is up to 39 points, 115 shots on net, 71 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 54 contests this season, so he should remain a reliable source of depth scoring and grit to close out the campaign.