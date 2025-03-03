Marchment scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Marchment tallied just 1:56 into the game and set up a Matt Duchene goal later in the first period. The 29-year-old Marchment had gone without a point in the first four games after the 4 Nations Face-Off, so it's good to see him get some offense going. The winger is at 15 goals, 31 points, 95 shots on net, 49 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 42 appearances. His scoring can be streaky, so fantasy managers may want to keep an eye on him -- this performance could be the start of a good run.