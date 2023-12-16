Marchment logged an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Marchment set up Matt Duchene's game-winning goal at 8:17 of the third period. With nine points over his last nine games, Marchment continues to set a strong pace for himself in a rebound season. He's at nine goals, 10 assists, 56 shots on net, 22 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 appearances. His strong production so far has earned him a spot alongside Duchene and Tyler Seguin, and the Stars are not a team to shuffle lines much.