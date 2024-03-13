Marchment recorded an assist, six hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Marchment's offense is coming back -- he has a goal and two assists over his last three games. The winger is up to 49 points, 118 shots on net, 95 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 66 contests overall. While he's struggled with Tyler Seguin (lower body) out, the Stars' offense-by-committee approach typically means Marchment will still get plenty of chances to contribute.