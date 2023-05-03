Marchment notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Marchment has found his touch lately, with two goals and two assists over his last three games. That accounts for all of his offense through seven playoff contests, and he's added seven shots on net, 20 hits and an even plus-minus rating. It's unclear how long the Stars will stick with their lines from this game, which saw Marchment and Max Domi alongside Joe Pavelski, who typically plays on the top line.