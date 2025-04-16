Marchment (illness) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Predators, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Marchment missed the previous two games while under the weather. The 29-year-old will reunite with Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin as the trio gets a look prior to the playoffs. Marchment has earned 46 points over 61 outings this season.
