Marchment recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Marchment set up Denis Gurianov's goal just 1:27 into the contest. After a four-game point streak to begin his Dallas career, Marchment has just a goal and an assist in his last seven outings. He's at eight points, 28 shots, a plus-2 rating, 19 hits and four PIM in 11 games overall, and he's maintained his second-line status even as his scoring has dropped back to normal.