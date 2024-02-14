Marchment scored a goal on two shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Marchment converted on a pass from Nils Lundkvist in the second period. The goal extended Marchment's point streak to seven games (three tallies, six helpers) as he and the rest of the Stars' second line continue to impress. The 28-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 42 points, 98 shots on net, 51 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 52 appearances.