Marchment (upper body) took part in the optional practice Friday and will travel with the team to Seattle for Saturday's Game 6, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Marchment missed Thursday's tilt after he took an elbow to the head in the first period Tuesday and was unable to return. Marchment has three goals and five points in 10 playoff games. He had 12 goals, 19 assists and 88 hits in 68 regular-season contests.