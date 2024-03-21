Marchment notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Marchment helped out on Tyler Seguin's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. With four points over the last six games, Marchment is heating up again. The 28-year-old should benefit from Seguin returning to the lineup on the second line, which was quite effective for the Stars earlier in the campaign. Marchment has earned his first 50-point season (19 goals, 31 helpers) with 125 shots on net, 99 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-21 rating over 69 outings.