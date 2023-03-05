Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Marchment finally reached double digits in the goal column with his second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old's goal drought lasted 32 games, and he picked up just seven helpers in that span, washing away his good scoring pace from the start of the season. He's at 26 points, 138 shots on net, 83 hits, 78 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 63 outings overall.