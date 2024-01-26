Marchment logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Marchment set up Matt Duchene for the Stars' opening goal. The assist was Marchment's 20th of the campaign, eight of which have come over 12 appearances in January. He's also scored twice this month. The winger is thriving on the second line with 35 points, 88 shots on net, 38 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 47 contests.