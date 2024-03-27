Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Marchment gave the Stars a 2-0 lead in the first period. He's started to get back on track with five points over his last nine outings. The winger secured his first 20-goal season Tuesday and has added 31 assists, 129 shots on net, 101 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-22 rating across 72 appearances in a middle-six role.