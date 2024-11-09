Marchment (undisclosed) is good to play Saturday versus Winnipeg, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.
Marchment missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago and was considered a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt. He has two goals and eight points in 11 outings in 2024-25. Marchment is projected to play on the second line alongside Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Not playing Thursday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Is day-to-day•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Provides helper Tuesday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Two assists in Saturday's win•