Marchment (undisclosed) is good to play Saturday versus Winnipeg, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Marchment missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago and was considered a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt. He has two goals and eight points in 11 outings in 2024-25. Marchment is projected to play on the second line alongside Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin.