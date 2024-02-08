Marchment notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Marchment has two goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He helped out on a Wyatt Johnston tally late in the third period of Wednesday's contest. For the season, Marchment is up to 39 points, 92 shots on net, 41 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 50 outings. He remains a consistent scoring presence on the second line and second power-play unit.