Marchment scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Marchment has four goals and an assist over his last four games. The winger put the Stars ahead 2-0 in the first period, though that's where their offense stalled out. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 25 points, 53 shots on net, 39 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 24 appearances. He found a lot of success alongside Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin (hip), but with the latter out until at least April, Marchment will have to find chemistry with a new linemate over the rest of the campaign.