Marchment scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Marchment tallied just 1:09 into the game on a pass from Tyler Seguin. The goal ended a four-game point drought for Marchment, who had also gone six outings without a marker. For the season, the 27-year-old winger has four goals, three assists, 24 shots on net and 17 hits through nine contests. He may not have the most consistent offense, but he should continue to earn steady second-line minutes.