Marchment scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Marchment snapped a nine-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old has clearly missed Tyler Seguin (lower body), who has now been out for seven contests and was slumping before his injury. Marchment has a career-high 19 goals and has matched his personal best with 47 points in 64 outings this season. He's added 115 shots on net, 87 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-20 rating while filling a middle-six role.