Marchment scored a goal on five shots in the Stars' 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.

Marchment opened the scoring Saturday, finishing a nice pass from Tyler Seguin. This game now gives him points in back-to-back games as he seems to be heating up in the month of December with seven points in eight games. The Canadian forward is now up to 10 goals and 20 points in 29 games on the season. He should continue to skate on the Stars' second line.