Marchment scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Marchment missed one game with an upper-body injury he sustained in Game 4. The winger was back to himself, providing a quick answer to Yanni Gourde's opening tally in the first period. Through 11 playoff outings, Marchment has four goals, two assists, 27 hits, 11 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating. He remains a key physical contributor in the Stars' middle six.