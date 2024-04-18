Marchment scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Marchment's offense turned inconsistent late in the regular season with just three tallies over the last 12 contests. He's maintained a second-line role despite the struggles. The 28-year-old will likely still see middle-six usage during the postseason. He collected career highs in goals (22), assists (31), points (53) and shots on net (150) over 81 outings in 2023-24.