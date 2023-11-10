Marchment tallied a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Marchment got the Stars on the board midway through the first period, beating Spencer Martin with a wrister from the slot. The 28-year-old winger has three goals and five points in his last seven contests after going five games without a point to open the season. Marchment should continue to skate in a bottom-six role, though he's shown flashes of offensive upside in the past, tallying 18 goals and 47 points in 54 games with the Panthers during the 2021-22 season.