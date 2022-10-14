Marchment scored twice on five shots in 13:04 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Marchment's first goal was highlight-reel worthy. He took a puck from the Stars' defensive zone and then danced between three Predators defenders before firing the puck past Juuse Saros on the breakaway. His second score came on the power play 18:56 into the first period, giving Dallas a 2-0 lead. Marchment could be in for another career year following his 18-goal, 47-point performance with the Panthers in 2021-22.