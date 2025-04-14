Marchment (illness) is expected to remain sidelined against Detroit on Monday, per NHL.com.
Marchment will be sidelined for his second straight game due to his illness. Prior to his absence, the 29-year-old winger notched four goals and six helpers in his last 10 contests, including two power-play goals. With Marchment out, Evgenii Dadonov will continue to fill a top-six role.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Dealing with illness•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Strikes on power play•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Two points against Preds•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Earns two helpers in win•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Buries power-play goal in win•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Pair of helpers in Thursday's win•