Marchment (knee) will draw into the lineup Thursday versus St. Louis, per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.
Marchment is playing for the first time since March 13. He has 12 goals, 31 points and 80 PIM in 67 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, Marchment will likely serve in a middle-six capacity.
