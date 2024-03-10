Marchment notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Marchment has a point in each of the last two games after going nine contests without getting on the scoresheet. The 28-year-old winger has remained in a second-line role despite the recent slump. He's been solid this season with a career-high 48 points over 65 appearances, including 10 power-play points. He's added 117 shots on net, 88 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-20 rating.
