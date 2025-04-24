Marchment notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and four PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Marchment took a double-minor penalty for high-sticking late in the third period, which would have made him a scapegoat if the Stars had lost. Instead, the penalty kill stepped up, and Marchment atoned for his mistake by setting up Tyler Seguin on the game-winning goal 5:31 into overtime. The helper was Marchment's second of the series, and he's added six shots on net, 11 hits and eight PIM. He's a decent source of scoring and toughness for fantasy.