Marchment registered two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Marchment stormed onto the scene by racking up 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) through 54 games with the Panthers last season. After testing the open market, the undrafted winger made a seamless transition to Dallas, as he's now up to nine goals, 12 assists and a career-high four power-play points in a middle-six role. The Stars are fifth in the league in scoring (3.53 goals per game), and Marchment's strong work on the third line has been instrumental in helping his team stand atop the Central Division standings through 34 contests.