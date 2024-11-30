Marchment scored twice on five shots, added a power-play assist, logged four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Marchment earned his fifth multi-point effort over the last nine games with this standout performance. His first goal put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the first period, and he closed out the win with an empty-netter in the third. The winger has been excellent lately and now has nine goals, 14 assists, 43 shots on net, 36 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 21 contests. Marchment is locked in on the second line, and that trio with Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin has been the Stars' best combination over the last couple of weeks.