Marchment recorded an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Marchment has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak, and he's produced eight points over nine outings in December. Consistency wasn't his calling card in 2022-23, but the winger has been pretty steady since late October. Overall, he's managed 21 points, 61 shots on net, 30 PIM, 22 hits and a plus-6 rating over 30 appearances.