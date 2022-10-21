Marchment notched a power-play assist, four hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Marchment, an Ontario native who was coveted by the Maple Leafs before signing with the Stars in free agency, was able to get on the scoresheet in this contest. The 27-year-old has been a major success early on with six points, including two on the power play, through four contests. He's added11 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating, and he's clicked instantly with Tyler Seguin to give the Stars a second threatening scoring line.