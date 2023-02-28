Marchment logged an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Marchment had gone minus-3 with six PIM during his six-game point drought. The 27-year-old put an end to the slump by setting up Nils Lundkvist on the game-tying goal in the third period. Marchment remains firmly in a middle-six role, but his lack of production has likely forced fantasy managers in standard formats to look elsewhere for offense. He has 25 points, 131 shots on net, 79 hits, 74 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 60 appearances.