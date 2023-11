Marchment posted an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Marchment set up Matt Duchene for the opening goal in the first period. The helper extended Marchment's point streak to four games (two goals, two assists), accounting for all of his offense on the season. The 28-year-old winger has added 20 shots on net, eight hits, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating. His productive stretch has helped him return to a middle-six spot in the lineup after a brief stint on the fourth line.