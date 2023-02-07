Marchment logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Marchment snapped an eight-game point drought with a helper on Nils Lundkvist's tally in the first period. During his ongoing 22-game goal drought, Marchment has been limited to five assists, while adding 47 shots, 24 hits and 22 PIM. The winger's lack of offense recently has taken some of the shine off of his season -- he's now at 23 points, 120 shots on net, 65 hits, 66 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 52 contests.