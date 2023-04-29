Marchment collected a goal and an assist in the Stars' 4-1 victory over Minnesota in Game 6 on Friday.

Marchment was held off the scoresheet in the first four contests of the first round, but he bounced back with two goals and three points over the final two outings of the series. Marchment's last marker of the first round came late in the second period to put Dallas ahead 3-0. The Stars will play the winner of the Colorado-Seattle series next, and the 27-year-old is projected to continue to serve in a middle-six role and work on the second power-play unit.