Marchment (undisclosed) left Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Golden Knights, and there was not update on his status after the contest, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Marchment was hurt in the third period and did not return. He'll have a couple of days to be evaluated before the series resumes in Vegas on Saturday in Game 3. Marchment has been playing in a second-line role, but Evgenii Dadonov could take that spot if Marchment is forced to miss time.
