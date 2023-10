Marchment scored a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Marchment was lively against one of his former teams, but the Stars generally had trouble solving Joseph Woll. The goal was Marchment's first point through six contests this season -- that lack of offense saw him begin this game on the fourth line. The 28-year-old winger has added 13 shots on net, seven hits, 13 PIM and a plus-1 rating. Even with better results, he's likely to remain in a bottom-six role.