Marchment scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.
The 27-year-old scored the evening's final tally, capping a five-goal third period for the Stars. Marchment hadn't had a multi-point performance since Dec. 21, managing just one goal and six points over his last 30 games coming into Thursday, but he does have a three-game point streak going as he shows some flickers of chemistry with new center Max Domi.
