Marchment picked up two assists in Wednesday's 7-2 win over Minnesota.

He helped set up the eventual game-winner from Roope Hintz in the second period and then fed Tyler Seguin for an insurance marker in the third. Marchment has erupted for four multi-point performances in the last six games, churning out three goals and 11 points over that stretch, and the 28-year-old is on pace for a career-best campaign with 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 40 contests.