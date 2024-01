Marchment notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Both helpers came late in the third period as Dallas attempted to rally from a 4-1 deficit. Marchment has erupted for six points over his last two games, but that matches his total from the prior 12 contests combined. The surge has the 28-year-old on track for a career-best campaign with 13 goals and 27 points in 36 games.