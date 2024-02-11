Watch Now:

Marchment picked up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 28-year-old winger extended his point streak to six games with helpers on a pair of Tyler Seguin tallies. Marchment has collected two goals and eight points during his hot streak as he continues to march toward a career-best campaign -- he needs only three more goals and seven more points to set new career highs in those categories.

