Marchment tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

Marchment picked up both of his points on the power play, putting a rebound past Sergei Bobrovsky 39 seconds into the third period before adding an assist on Thomas Harley's goal later in the frame. It's the third multi-point game for Marchment in his last four contests -- he has four goals and two assists in that span. With his recent hot streak, the 28-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 17 points through 24 games this season.