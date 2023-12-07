Marchment tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Florida.
Marchment picked up both of his points on the power play, putting a rebound past Sergei Bobrovsky 39 seconds into the third period before adding an assist on Thomas Harley's goal later in the frame. It's the third multi-point game for Marchment in his last four contests -- he has four goals and two assists in that span. With his recent hot streak, the 28-year-old winger is up to eight goals and 17 points through 24 games this season.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Picks up pair of points•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Tallies twice in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Earns 100th career point•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Scores on man advantage•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Puts up pair of assists•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Garners helper Sunday•