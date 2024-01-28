Marchment scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
The 28-year-old winger camped in front of Charlie Lindgren and tapped home a Tyler Seguin feed in the second period, then dropped a pass to Matt Duchene on the rush for a tally early in the third. Marchment heads into the All-Star break with plenty of momentum, racking up six goals and 16 points over his last 14 games as he continues steaming toward a career-best campaign.
