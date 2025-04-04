Marchment scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Nashville.

The GWG was the fourth of the season for Marchment, establishing a new career high. The 29-year-old winger has three multi-point performances in the last four contests, and Thursday's tally was his 20th of the season, a mark he's reached in back-to-back campaigns. Dallas has seven games left on its schedule, giving Marchment time to try and top the career-high 22 goals he recorded in 2023-24.