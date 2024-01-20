Marchment (illness) won't be in the lineup Saturday against New Jersey.
Marchment has generated 14 goals, 33 points, 82 shots on net and 37 hits across 44 contests this campaign. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Sunday versus the Islanders. Ty Dellandrea is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday due to Marchment's absence.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Contributes goal Saturday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Two helpers against Wild•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Generates helper in loss•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Another two-assist effort•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Two helpers in Montreal•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Leads barrage with hat trick•